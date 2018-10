Brazil’s far-right president-elect said on Sunday that he received congratulatory calls from several world leaders, among which he quoted the president of the United States, and said that, as president, he intends to approach other countries that have not had close relations with Brazil.

"The president of the United States just called us and wished us good luck. Obviously, it was a very friendly contact," said Jair Bolsonaro, highlighting the call from Trump, whom he considers a model.