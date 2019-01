Ultra-rightist President Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 15, 2019, after signing a decree facilitating gun ownership in Brasilia, Brazil, thus fulfilling one of his main campaign promises. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Ultra-rightist President Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 15, 2019, signs a decree facilitating gun ownership in Brasilia, Brazil, thus fulfilling one of his main campaign promises. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Ultra-rightist President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday signed a decree facilitating gun ownership in Brazil, thus fulfilling one of his main campaign promises.

Giving the public greater access to weapons has been one of Bolsonaro's flagship issues, and he had promised to take a hard line against criminality in a country where last year there were 63,880 known murders, an average of 175 per day.