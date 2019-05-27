Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday received a massive public vote of confidence from supporters who turned out in several cities around the country just as the government is facing problems moving forward with a controversial pension reform program.

The public support for the ultra-rightist leader, who in the five months of his administration so far has sparked a series of controversies and misunderstandings, gave him a little breathing room and during a religious ceremony in Rio de Janeiro he said that the demonstrations "were not in favor of the president" but rather to support the country's "future."