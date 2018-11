Photograph taken on Sept. 10, 2015 in Brasilia (Brazil): Economist Joaquim Levy, a veteran of three previous Brazilian administrations, will head the state-owned BNDES development bank when Jair Bolsonaro becomes president Jan. 1, the president-elect's office said Monday. EPA/EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Economist Joaquim Levy, a veteran of three previous Brazilian administrations, will head the state-owned BNDES development bank when Jair Bolsonaro becomes president Jan. 1, the president-elect's office said Monday.

BNDES is the main loan underwriter for Brazilian national companies that operate abroad.