Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (r) talks with Vice president-elect Hamilton Moura (r) during the parliamentary session in Brasilia on Nov. 6, 2018, to mark 30th anniversary of the Brazilian Constitution. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro holds up a copy of the country's constitution during the parliamentary session in Brasilia on Nov. 6, 2018, to mark 30th anniversary of the Brazilian Constitution. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday made his first official appearance in that capacity before the national congress, saying that his "only guide" in governing after he takes office on Jan. 1 will be the Constitution.

"We're at one of the centers of power," declared the ultrarightist politician in the Chamber of Deputies, where lawmakers commemorated the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the country's Constitution, adding that all the public branches of government must maintain "the commitment and the responsibility" for the future of the country.