Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (c) participates in the 27th edition of the March for Jesus on June 20, 2019, in Sao Paulo, the most heavily attended evangelical event of its kind in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Chello

Ultrarightist President Jair Bolsonaro, the first Brazilian leader to participate in the "March for Jesus," the main annual event for the huge number of evangelicals in the South American giant, on Thursday thanked the faithful for their electoral support and for helping him to start changing Brazil.

"You were decisive in helping to change the destiny of Brazil," the head of state said in a seven-minute speech to hundreds of thousands of members of various evangelical groups gathered in Sao Paulo, the country's biggest city.