UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet speaks to the media one year after she took office at a press conference at the United Nations' European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, September 4, 2019. EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Photo provided by Agencia Brasil showing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro at a ceremony for the delivery of a KC390 aircraft manufactured by Embraer for the Brazilian air force on Sept. 4, 2019, in Anapolis, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Camargo/Agencia Brasil/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/No File

Bolsonaro to Bachelet: If not for Pinochet, now Chile would be another Cuba

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday fired off a harsh critique of the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, whom he accused of defending "vagabonds" and verbally attacked.

"Ms. Michelle Bachelet: If not for (late rightist Chilean dictator Augusto) Pinochet's personnel, who defeated the left in 1973, among them your father, today Chile would be a Cuba," said Bolsonaro in response to remarks by the former Chilean president, who had criticized police violence and the human rights situation in Brazil.