Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday fired off a harsh critique of the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, whom he accused of defending "vagabonds" and verbally attacked.
"Ms. Michelle Bachelet: If not for (late rightist Chilean dictator Augusto) Pinochet's personnel, who defeated the left in 1973, among them your father, today Chile would be a Cuba," said Bolsonaro in response to remarks by the former Chilean president, who had criticized police violence and the human rights situation in Brazil.