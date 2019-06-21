President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro (R) participates in the 27th edition of the 'March for Jesus', in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelo Chello

The president of Brazil on Thursday announced that during his upcoming visit to Japan to attend the G20 summit he will propose to that country's government the joint exploitation of the Amazonian rainforest's biodiversity.

"We will travel on Tuesday night to Japan for the G20 meeting and I will have a parallel meeting with the Japanese prime minister, in which I will propose an agreement so that we can, in partnership, exploit the biodiversity of the Amazon region," Jair Bolsonaro said in a Facebook live stream.