The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro participates in the raising of the national flag, in the Palacio do Alvorada, in Brasilia, Brazil, 09 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) leaves the Palacio do Alvorada, headquarters of the Presidency, in Brasilia, Brazil, 15 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro attends a press conference on the measures taken by the government against the spread of the coronavirus, in Brasilia, Brazil, 18 March 2020. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazil’s president on Monday underwent a lung X-ray and a coronavirus test, his fourth since the health crisis began, according to officials.

President Jair Bolsonaro took a COVID-19 test Monday night at a hospital in Brasilia and the result will be released Tuesday, Brazil's presidential office said in a statement. EFE-EPA