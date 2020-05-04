Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro exacerbated tensions with top institutions in the country Sunday by taking part in another protest against Congress and the Supreme Court, which recognized aggression against journalists in the midst of a political crisis opened by the serious accusations made by ex-minister Sergio Moro.
Th leader and Army Reserve captain once again showed his unconditional support for hundreds gathered in front of the Presidential Palace of Planalto, at a time when the political and institutional crises are joined by the health crisis: the curve of infections and deaths caused by the COVID-19 has soared in the country. EFE-EPA