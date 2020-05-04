People demonstrate outside the Federal Police headquarters as former Justice Minister and former judge Sergio Moro testifies in the framework of the investigation opened against President Jair Bolsonaro for trying to 'politically interfere' with the Federal Police, in Curitiba, Brazil, 02 May 2020. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Brazil's designated Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, greets upon his arrival to the headquarters of the Cultural Center of the Banco do Brasil, in Brasilia, Brazil, 04 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEDSON ALVES

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro exacerbated tensions with top institutions in the country Sunday by taking part in another protest against Congress and the Supreme Court, which recognized aggression against journalists in the midst of a political crisis opened by the serious accusations made by ex-minister Sergio Moro.

Th leader and Army Reserve captain once again showed his unconditional support for hundreds gathered in front of the Presidential Palace of Planalto, at a time when the political and institutional crises are joined by the health crisis: the curve of infections and deaths caused by the COVID-19 has soared in the country. EFE-EPA