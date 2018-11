Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (L) prepares to deliver a press conference after meeting with the president of the Supreme Court, Jose Antonio Dias Toffoli, in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazil's far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro agreed Wednesday to work with the president of the Supreme Court, Jose Antonio Dias Toffoli, to create a "pact" on the budget deficit, pension reform and citizen security.

"We must solve the budget problem as soon as possible," Bolsonaro said after meeting with Dias Toffoli in Brasilia, adding that "the issue of pensions and that which affects Brazilians every day, namely citizen security," also had to be addressed.