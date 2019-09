As the Amazon rainforest continues to burn, as in this smoke-filled photo of Aug. 29, 2019, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced this Monday that he will attend the next United Nations General Assembly in order to show the world how Brazil cares for its Amazon region. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced this Monday that he will attend the next United Nations General Assembly in order to show the world how Brazil cares for its Amazon region, despite the recent catastrophic wildfires.

"I will appear at the UN whether it's on a wheelchair or on a stretcher," the head of state told reporters, a reference to the hernia operation he will undergo next Sunday, after which he must remain hospitalized for some 10 days.