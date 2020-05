Brazilians demonstrate during Labor Day against social distancing measures and in favor of military intervention, on the Paulista Avenue of Sao Paulo (Brazil). Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that he would like all Brazilians to 'go back to work', in a new message to the country's governors and mayors for the social isolation measures decreed to curb the coronavirus. Bolsonaro, who is used to underestimating the severity of the virus and defends the end of quarantines, of which he says they are a 'crime', maintains a strong pulse with the country's governors and mayors, who have the competence to impose quarantines on their territories, in accordance with the Constitution.EFE/Fernando Bizerra

A handout photo made available by Agencia Brasil shows President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (R), who leads the investiture ceremony of new Minister of Justice, Andre Mendonca (L), at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 29 April 2020. EFE-EPA/MARCELLO CASAL/AGENCIA BRASIL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

President Jair Bolsonaro has said he would like all Brazilians to return to work, in what could be construed as an indirect message to governors and mayors who have implemented social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

"I would like everyone to return to work, but it is not me who decides this. It is the governors and mayors," Bolsonaro said in a live video on the social media handles of federal lawmaker Beatriz Kicis. EFE-EPA