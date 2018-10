Photo taken Oct. 22, 2018, and provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry showing US National Security Adviser John Bolton (l) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (r) at their meeting in Moscow. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Russian Foreign Ministry / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

US National Security Adviser John Bolton (l) and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow on Oct. 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Courtesy Russian Security Council / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev (3rd from right) speaks with US National Security Adviser John Bolton (2nd from left) on Oct. 22, 2018, in Moscow. EFE-EPA/ Russian Security Council / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

White House National Security Adviser John Bolton on Monday admitted that he broached the subject of a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, with the secretary of Russia's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev.

Bolton told radio Echo Moskvy that they had discussed the possibility of a summit at their meeting and now the next step is to present that idea to Putin.