National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at Miami Dade College on Nov. 1, 2018, saying that the Donald Trump administration will keep pressure on the regimes in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua until they bend to US demands.

The US government on Thursday made clear that it is ready to exert all the pressure necessary to ensure that the Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan governments "fall" and urged other countries to join the effort to free those peoples from "oppression."

"The troika of tyranny, this triangle of terror stretching from Havana to Caracas to Managua, is the cause of immense human suffering, the impetus of enormous regional instability, and the genesis of a sordid cradle of communism in the Western Hemisphere," said National Security Adviser John Bolton in a speech at Miami Dade College.