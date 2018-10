Soldiers carry coffin with the remains of a Czech soldier, Cpl. Kamil Benes (28) killed in Afghanistan, after its arrival to the Vaclav Havel airport in Prague, Czech Republic, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A member of the Afghan security services stands guard on a roadside amid intensified security following a suicide attack targeting a US troop convoy near Bagram airbase, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 22, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Five Czech soldiers were wounded, including one seriously, in a bomb attack near an Afghan military base in Bagram, north of Kabul, the Czech Republic's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

A car bomb was detonated on Wednesday as a Czech military unit armored vehicle passed by close to the NATO airbase.