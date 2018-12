A police inspects the wreckage of the bomber car around the scene of a car bombing in front of a police station in the city of Chabahar, southern Iran, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

At least two people were killed in a bombing at a police headquarters in the southeastern Iranian city of Chabahar on Thursday, local authorities confirmed.

Following the attack, gunfire was heard in Chabahar – located in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan, near the border with Pakistan – where militant Sunni groups opposed to the ruling Shiite government, smugglers and drug traffickers operate.