Relatives of the victims of a bomb blast react outside a morgue in Quetta, Pakistan, Apr. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMED

An injured victim of a bomb blast is shifted to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Apr. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI

A rescue worker covers the body of a victim of a bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan, Apr. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI

At least 16 people were killed and 30 others were injured on Friday in a bomb attack against a market in a city in western Pakistan, official sources told EFE.

The police spokesperson in the city of Quetta, Mohamed Aslam, told EFE that a big explosion took place early in the morning in the Hazarganji area, where a significant number of people were attending the local market.