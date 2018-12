epa07236787 Police forensic team investigate the site of an explosion outside the SKAI TV station in Athens, Greece, 17 December 2018. A strong bomb exploded at 2:30 am on 17 December, causing extensive damage after telephoned warnings, according to reports, the building was evacuate and no injuries were reported in the incident. EPA/ALEXANDROS BELTES

epa07236742 A view of damage in an office of the SKAI TV after a bomb blast outside its building in Athens, Greece, 17 December 2018. No injuries were reported in the incident. EPA/STRINGER

Bomb explodes at Greek TV station, building seriously damaged, no one injured

A powerful explosion shattered windows and damaged the premises of a Greek television station early Monday but left no casualties, police said in a statement.

The explosion happened at Skai TV Headquarters in Athens at around 02.35 local time (00.35 GMT), after two anonymous phone calls at 01.50 hrs local time to TV channel ANT and Zougla.gr news website had warned an explosion would take place in 45 minutes and assuring it was not a prank.