A plane operated by budget carrier Wizz Air made an emergency landing Thursday at Bucharest International Airport due to a bomb threat, Romanian authorities said.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320, was carrying 173 passengers from Kutaisi, Georgia, to Warsaw, when the crew were alerted about a possible bomb on board.