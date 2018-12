Passengers wait to be readmitted to Departure Hall 3 at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Monday, Dec. 31, after a bomb threat prompted an evacuation. EFE/EPA/NIELS WENSTEDT

Dutch military police seal off Departure Hall 3 at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport following a bomb threat on Monday, Dec. 31. EFE/EPA/NIELS WENSTEDT

A section of Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport was evacuated Monday after a man claimed to have a bomb, Dutch authorities said.

The man who uttered the threat was arrested and people were allowed to return to Departure Hall 3 about 20 minutes later, airport management said.