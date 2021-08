Police officers block a street near the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday, 19 August 2021, amid a bomb threat. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Police officers maintain a security perimeter amid a bomb threat near the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday, 19 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger tells reporters that a man claiming to have a bomb in his pickup truck surrendered after an hours-long standoff in Washington on Thursday, 19 August 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A man who pulled his pickup truck onto a sidewalk near the United States Capitol early Thursday claiming to have a bomb surrendered to police after hours of negotiation.

"He is in custody and that part is done," US Capitol Police (USCP) Chief Tom Manger told a press conference. "He gave up and did not resist. Our folks were able to take him into custody without incident."