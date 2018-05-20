Xian JH-7 Fighter Bomber aircraft uses it's weapons system during the Aviadarts competition at the International Army Games in Songyuan, Jilin province, China, Aug. 4, 2017. EPA/Stringer CHINA OUT

China's first-ever landing of a heavy bomber on a disputed island in the South China Sea punctuated a steady buildup of military assets that has solidified Beijing's claims to one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Sunday.

On Friday, China's air force disclosed it had landed an H-6K bomber on an island in the area and experts who track military moves said the landing was on Woody Island in the Paracels, an island chain where claims by Vietnam, China and Taiwan intersect.