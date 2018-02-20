A rebel-held enclave near Syria's capital on Tuesday woke up to a dismal sight: more than 100 civilians were slaughtered in a bloodbath caused by indiscriminate bombings on the area, in what has become one of the deadliest days of the Syrian war since it erupted seven years ago, as could be seen in images taken by an epa photographer on the ground.

According to figures provided by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor, as well as the volunteer search-and-rescue group the White Helmets, at least 110 civilians died throughout Monday when governmental forces carried out relentless missile shelling and air strikes in several areas in the Eastern Ghouta region, while hundreds more were injured, with the death toll expected to continue to rise.