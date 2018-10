Tourists for a 1 Day transaction in Boracay are verified at the port of Caticlan, Philippines, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A general view of the beach in Station 3 at the island of Boracay, Philippines, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The popular tourist island of Boracay in the Philippines reopened Tuesday for a 10-day test period after being closed to the public for six months to allow for sanitation and development work.

The island, which country's president had called a “cesspool” in April when announcing the closure due to severe environmental degradation, is expected to be open to the public on Oct. 26, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said, according to the state-run Philippine News Agency.