A man works on pipes on Boracay Island, Philippines, 17 October 2018.

People walk along a grotto in Boracay Island, Philippines, 16 October 2018.

Kenneth from Beach Boys FC performs a bicycle kick during their training session in the island of Boracay, Philippines, 17 October 2018.

Members of the Boracay Pirates Frisbee team train on the beach in the island of Boracay, Philippines, 17 October 2018.

People arrive at a port on the island of Boracay, Philippines, 17 October 2018.

The Philippine resort island of Boracay reopened its doors to international tourists on Friday, after six months of intensive rehabilitation to recover from the excesses of mass tourism, reported the official Philippine News Agency.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Cagban Jetty Port marking the arrival of boats with the first tourists on Friday morning, transporting passengers from the nearby airports of Caticlan and Kalibo.