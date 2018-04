Ecuador's Interior Minister Cesar Navas, seen here, presented his resignation Friday to President Lenin Moreno, as did Defense Minister Patricio Zambrano, due to the crumbling of security on the Colombian border. EFE/File

Ecuador's Defense Minister Patricio Zambrano and Interior Minister Cesar Navas presented their resignations to President Lenin Moreno due to the crumbling of security on the Colombian border, the government said Friday.

The announcement was made by Communications Secretary Andres Michelena, who has lately been the most visible spokesperson of the Ecuadorean government.