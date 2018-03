United States Border Patrol agents wait for transport with people suspected of crossing the Rio Grande River to enter the United States illegally near McAllen, Texas, USA, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

A United States Border Patrol agent walks a person suspected of crossing the Rio Grande River to enter the United States illegally to an awaiting car near McAllen, Texas, USA, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

A United States Border Patrol agent vehicles sits next to a border fence near the Rio Grande River near McAllen, Texas, USA, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

A United States Border Patrol agent searches along the bank of the Rio Grande River inside the United States near McAllen, Texas, USA, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

A hand pulled fairy crosses the Rio Grande River to enter the United States carrying cars and people near McAllen, Texas, USA, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

United States Border Patrol agents process a group of people suspected of crossing the Rio Grande River to enter the United States illegally near McAllen, Texas, USA, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

United States Border Patrol agents continued to monitor the US-Mexico border Tuesday, unperturbed by President Donald Trump's visit to inspect eight border wall prototypes.

While Donald Trump was visiting the border area separating San Diego and Tijuana, at the other end of the border, US officials kept to their daily monitoring tasks along the Rio Grande, in Texas.