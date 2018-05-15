Gloria Chavez (r), the head of the US Border Patrol in the El Centro sector of California, speaks at a May 14, 2018, press conference in Imperial, California, to announce the deployment of 51 California National Guard troops to work with her agency performing backup and administrative tasks. EFE-EPA/David Maung

California National Guard troops listen to Gloria Chavez (not shown), the head of the US Border Patrol in the El Centro sector of California, speaking at a May 14, 2018, press conference in Imperial, California, to announce the deployment of 51 California National Guard troops to work with her agency performing backup and administrative tasks. EFE-EPA/David Maung

The Border Patrol on Monday welcomed about 50 California National Guard troops who will work in backup roles to help provide border security along the US-Mexico frontier in accord with restrictive conditions on their deployment imposed by the state government.

The first 51 troops dubbed Operation Guardian Support were formally welcomed on the border as part of the cooperative effort with the Border Patrol, which will remain in the area at least until the end of the current fiscal year in September.