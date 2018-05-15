efe-epaSan Diego

The Border Patrol on Monday welcomed about 50 California National Guard troops who will work in backup roles to help provide border security along the US-Mexico frontier in accord with restrictive conditions on their deployment imposed by the state government.

The first 51 troops dubbed Operation Guardian Support were formally welcomed on the border as part of the cooperative effort with the Border Patrol, which will remain in the area at least until the end of the current fiscal year in September.