A general view of the South Korean fence line seen from the Dora Observatory in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), near Paju, South Korea, Feb 21, 2017 (issued Mar 9, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) between the military demarcation line (MDL), at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

Tourism to security-related sights near the border between North and South Korea has boomed since the leaders of the two countries met last month, Yonhap News Agency reported Sunday.

The number of visitors to tourist sights near the border has gone up 30 percent, from 1,200-2,300 per day in the same period last year to 1,500-3,000 per day, the report said, citing the local government in Paju, a South Korean city at the western end of the inter-Korean border.