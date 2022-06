A handout photograph provided by the Presidency of Chile shows the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, speaking with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, in the framework of the IX Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles (USA) on June 9, 2022. EFE/ Presidency of Chile /EDITORIAL USE ONLY /ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Chile's president Gabriel Boric on Thursday conveyed his "concern" about inflation to his American counterpart Joe Biden, and told him the United States must look to Latin American countries as equals.

Chile's Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonia Urrejola told reporters that one of the topics discussed between the pair, "which was the central axis of the conversation, is the cost of living, something that the United States and the region suffers, and how we can face it together."