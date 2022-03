A photo provided by the Royal Household of Spain that shows King Felipe VI (center) arriving for the inauguration of new Chilean President Gabriel Boric at the National Congress of Chile in Valparaiso, Chile, on 11 March 2022. EFE/Royal Household of Spain

Chilean President Gabriel Boric greets supporters from a Ford Galaxie convertible donated by Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom after being sworn as Chile's youngest-ever head of state on 11 March 2022 in Valparaiso, Chile. EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric greets those in attendance at his inauguration ceremony on 11 March 2022 at the National Congress of Chile in Valparaiso, Chile. EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chile's leading leftist politician, Gabriel Boric, was sworn in here Friday as president in a ceremony laden with symbolism and attended by a large group of heads of state and government from around the world, including Spanish King Felipe VI.

The 36-year-old former student leader has become the youngest president in Chilean history and the first head of state to emerge from outside the two centrist blocs that have governed that South American country since the return of democracy in 1990.