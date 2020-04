A view of a sign dedicated to the National Health Service (NHS) in Hilly Fields, London, Britain, 11 April 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of greeting Prime Minister of Croatia Plenkovic for a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 24 February 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER *** Local Caption *** 55901349

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a week after being admitted to London's St Thomas' due to coronavirus.

Downing Street said the PM would continue his recovery from home and "will not be immediately returning to work".