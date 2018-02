epa06514205 A handout photo made available by Myanmar News Agency (MNA) shows Britsh Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson (L) talking with Myanmar State Counsellor and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Aung San Suu Kyi (R) during their meeting at capital Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 11 February 2018. Boris Johnson met with Myanmar State Counsellor and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Aung San Suu Kyi at the morning of 11 February before he visited western Myanmar. Myanmar State Counsellor office says 'the two leaders discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations and the latest development of the Rakhine State including the arrangements on repatriation process' in the statement about the meeting. EPA/MYANMAR NEWS AGENCY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Britsh Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson (C-L) and Myanmar Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Win Myat Aye (C-R) in conversation as they leave Sittwe Airport to go Maungdaw township of Bangladesh-Myanmar border region, Sittwe of Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

A handout photo made available by Myanmar News Agency (MNA) shows Britsh Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson (R) shaking hands with Myanmar State Counsellor and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Aung San Suu Kyi (L) during their meeting at capital Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MYANMAR NEWS AGENCY HANDOUT

The foreign secretary of the United Kingdom on Sunday met his Burmese counterpart and de facto leader of the Myanmar government in Naypyidaw a day after a visit to refugee camps in east Bangladesh sheltering around 690,000 Rohingyas fleeing violence in Myanmar.

Aung San Suu Kyi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, received Boris Johnson in the main meeting room of the foreign ministry on Sunday morning, the Myanmar ministry posted on its official Facebook page.