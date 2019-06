Conservative Party leadership candidate, Boris Johnson (C) leaves the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, 18 June 2019. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Brexiter Boris Johnson slightly strengthened his hand in his bid to become the United Kingdom's next prime minister on Tuesday after a second round of party voting.

The former Mayor of London and foreign secretary secured the backing of 126 of the 313 Conservative Party lawmakers who cast their ballots to choose their next leader.