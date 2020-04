Mounted police on patrol in Greenwich Park, London, Britain, 11 April 2020, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

'Stay Safe' is written in the sand on the beach at Broadstairs in Kent, Britain, 11 April, 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Empty benches look over the almost deserted Broadstairs beach in Kent, Britain, 11 April, 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

A view of a sign dedicated to the National Health Service (NHS) in Hilly Fields, London, Britain, 11 April 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of greeting Prime Minister of Croatia Plenkovic for a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 24 February 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER *** Local Caption *** 55901349

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked the health workers who have treated him for Covid-19 saying he owes them his life.

In his first message since leaving St. Thomas’ hospital’s intensive care unit on Thursday, No 10 released a statement on the PM’s behalf on Sunday: "I cannot thank him enough. I owe them my life." EFE-EPA