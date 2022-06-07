British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received the support of a narrow majority of Conservative Party lawmakers in a no-confidence vote on Monday.
The result means he will retain his position as head of the party and government, for now.
Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote by slim margin
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received the support of a narrow majority of Conservative Party lawmakers in a no-confidence vote on 6 June 2022. EFE/EPA/JASON ALDEN / POOL
