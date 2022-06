A 16 January 2017 of an armed prisoner walking on a stretch of road where the initials of the First Capital Command (PCC) organized crime gang are written. The photo was taken during a riot at the Alcacuz prison in the northeastern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte. EFE/Ney Douglas

A 16 January 2017 photo of a group of inmates sitting next to a wall where the initials of the First Capital Command (PCC) organized crime gang are written. The photo was taken during a riot at the Alcacuz penitentiary in the northeastern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte. EFE/Ney Douglas

Brazil's First Capital Command (PCC), an organized crime gang whose tentacles now spread across the region, emerged in the early 1990s during a prison uprising in Sao Paulo state.

Three decades later, it has grown to become South America's most powerful criminal organization and is suspected of orchestrating last month's murder in northern Colombia of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, who had been investigating the PCC.