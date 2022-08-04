The European Union and the United States are working together to support Ukraine in its effort against Russia, representatives from both parties said Thursday after meeting in Cambodia.
"The US and the EU continue to work hand in hand to roll back Russia's attack on Ukraine and the world system and economy," EU Foreign Policy Representative Josep Borrell said on Twitter after meeting Thursday in Phnom Penh with US State Secretary Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN.)