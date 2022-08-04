(L-R) Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Philippines Foreign Affairs Acting Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhon, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Brunei's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Laos' Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi pose for a picture during the opening ceremony, at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

The European Union and the United States are working together to support Ukraine in its effort against Russia, representatives from both parties said Thursday after meeting in Cambodia.

"The US and the EU continue to work hand in hand to roll back Russia's attack on Ukraine and the world system and economy," EU Foreign Policy Representative Josep Borrell said on Twitter after meeting Thursday in Phnom Penh with US State Secretary Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN.)