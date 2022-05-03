The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, arrives for a press conference, at the Foreign Ministry in Panama City, Panama, 02 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The Foreign Minister of Panama, Erika Mouynes (R), and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, made a joint statement at the Foreign Ministry in Panama City, Panama, 02 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy was optimistic on Monday for the approval of a sixth package of sanctions against Russia to target its banking and energy sectors.

This new package "will affect two of the unfinished dimensions of the sanctions process: the banking sector – there will be more Russian banks that will leave the Swift system, and the energy sector, with proposals that allow limiting energy imports from Russia, especially oil," Josep Borrell said in Panama after a meeting with the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Erika Mouynes.