The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy was optimistic on Monday for the approval of a sixth package of sanctions against Russia to target its banking and energy sectors.
This new package "will affect two of the unfinished dimensions of the sanctions process: the banking sector – there will be more Russian banks that will leave the Swift system, and the energy sector, with proposals that allow limiting energy imports from Russia, especially oil," Josep Borrell said in Panama after a meeting with the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Erika Mouynes.