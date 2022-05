The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, speaks with Efe during an interview in Panama City, Panama, 03 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, speaks with Efe during an interview in Panama City, Panama, 03 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, speaks during a press conference after participating in the meeting with foreign ministers from Central America and the Caribbean to discuss the war in Ukraine and its impact, in Panama City, Panama, 03 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, speaks with Efe during an interview in Panama City, Panama, 03 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on Tuesday predicted that European countries will stop buying oil from Russia before the year is out.

"I hope so, well before the end of the year," Josep Borrell said in an interview with EFE after participating in a meeting with foreign ministers of the Central American Integration System (SICA) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Panama.