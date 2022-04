President of Chile, Gabriel Boric (R), and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (L), participate in a press conference at Palacio de La Moneda in Santiago, Chile, 27 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, speaks during a press conference at the new headquarters of the European Union in Santiago, Chile, 28 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, speaks during a press conference at the new headquarters of the European Union in Santiago, Chile, 28 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on Thursday stressed the bloc's unity on dealing with Russia, saying Moscow will not be paid in rubles for gas and that more punitive measures have not been ruled out.

Josep Borrell was speaking in Chile during his first stop on his tour of Latin America, and referred to the EU's position on what he called the latest Russian "act of aggression."