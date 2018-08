Visitors look at a robot making drinks during the 2018 World Robot conference in Beijing, China, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese children look at a robot playing badminton during the 2018 World Robot conference in Beijing, China, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese children look at a robot during the 2018 World Robot conference in Beijing, China, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Robots showcased tai-chi and calligraphy skills, played the guitar, painted, danced to popular pop tunes, played soccer and even mixed cocktails to the delight of the thousands of visitors attending the opening day of the World Robot Conference on Wednesday.

Humanoid robots, which could replace human workers in the near future, are set to be the stars of this year's conference that is themed "Creating Intelligent Momentum for a New Era of Openness and Shared Benefits."