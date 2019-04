Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika takes part in an official event in Algiers on April 28, 2014. EFE-EPA/Mohamed Messara/File

Algerians celebrate on the streets of the capital on Tuesday, April 2, after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced his resignation. EFE-EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Ailing octogenarian Abdelaziz Bouteflika presented on Tuesday his resignation as president of Algeria, official news agency APS said.

The announcement came shortly after the army chief of staff, Gen. Ahmed Gaïd Salah, called for the immediate application of three constitutional articles allowing officials to declare the head of state unable to serve.