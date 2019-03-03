A general view of the Constitutional Council building, where presidential candidates submit their files, in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian Retired General Ali Ghediri (C) after having signed his official presidential candidature document at the headquarters of the Constitution Council in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian policemen block a march of Algerian Medical Students protesting against the fifth term of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Members of the Algerian community in Paris protest against the fifth term of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Place de la Republique in Paris, France, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Algerian Medical students protest at the premises of the University of Medicine against the fifth term of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algeria's president on Sunday submitted his re-election candidacy papers to the Constitutional Council, despite the mystery surrounding his health status as well as continuing protests against his plans to seek a fifth term in office, state-run media reported.

Local digital newspaper Actufil said that Abdelaziz Bouteflika's candidacy papers were submitted by the new manager of his campaign and the country's transportation minister, Abdeghani Zalene, amid claims that the move violates Article 139 of the elections law.