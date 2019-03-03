Algeria's president on Sunday submitted his re-election candidacy papers to the Constitutional Council, despite the mystery surrounding his health status as well as continuing protests against his plans to seek a fifth term in office, state-run media reported.
Local digital newspaper Actufil said that Abdelaziz Bouteflika's candidacy papers were submitted by the new manager of his campaign and the country's transportation minister, Abdeghani Zalene, amid claims that the move violates Article 139 of the elections law.