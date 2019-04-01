Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika (L) and Deputy Minister for National Defense and Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army (ANP), Ahmed Gaid Salah (R) attend an event in Algiers, Algeria, June 27, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika will step down before Apr. 28 for health reasons, the presidency said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement comes after weeks of protests across the country opposing his rule.