Photograph provided by the Cultural Coordination of El Carmen showing 5-year-old Cristo Jose Contreras as he returns home after he was released by his kidnappers in El Carmen, Colombia, Oct 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cultural Coordination of El Carmen

Cristo Jose Contreras, the 5-year-old son of the mayor of the Colombian city of El Carmen, was released Tuesday in the strife-torn Catatumbo region, President Ivan Duque said.

"I just got off the phone with the mayor of El Carmen, Edwin Contreras, and his son Cristo Jose," Duque said in a Twitter post. "We are happy that he's back home."