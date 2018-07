Some of the 12 members of the Wild Boar soccer team, who were rescued from the Tham Luang cave, greet the media as they arrive for their first appearance at a military governmental TV pool broadcasting program at Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

The 12 rescued members of the Wild Boar soccer team, with their assistant coach Ekapol Chantawong (front, L), make their first public appearance with child psychologists during a military governmental TV pool broadcasting program at Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Some of the 12 members of the Wild Boar soccer team, who were rescued from the Tham Luang cave, greet the media during a military governmental TV pool broadcasting program at Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Twelve boys and their soccer coach who were last week rescued from a cave in northern Thailand after becoming trapped spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday.

Members of the Wild Boars soccer team were discharged from hospital earlier in the day in Chiang Rai, where they had been recovering and receiving medical and psychological support after they were rescued from a cave in an ordeal that lasted over two weeks and gripped the world's attention.