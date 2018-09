A member of Wild Boar youth soccer team Prajak Sutham (L) talks to journalist during the last press conference at Wat Phra That Doi Wao temple in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, 16 September 2018. EPA/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Members of Wild Boar youth soccer team and they family join the last press conference at Wat Phra That Doi Wao temple in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, 16 September 2018. EPA/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Some members of Wild Boar youth soccer team (R - L) Adul Sam-on, Ekarat Wongsukchan, Somepong Jaiwong and Duangpet Promthep talk to journalist during the last press conference at Wat Phra That Doi Wao temple in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, 16 September 2018. EPA/PONGMANAT TASIRI

The 12 children and their coach who were rescued from a cave in Thailand after spending two weeks trapped inside received soccer shirts from Barcelona FC on Sunday.

The youth soccer team showed off the new garments at the end of a press conference in the northern Mae Sai district, not far from the cave from which they were rescued.