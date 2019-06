Members of the emergency services look on as environmental Greenpeace activists scale pillars at the British Museum in a protest over BP sponsorship in central London, Britain, May 19, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Two Greenpeace activists have made it to the top of an oil rig and set up camp in a bid to stop oil company BP from drilling off the coast of Scotland, the environmental organization said on Monday.

The activists reached the drilling rig from a boat on Sunday from which they unraveled a large banner that declared a "Climate Emergency."